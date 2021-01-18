Firefighters Respond to Smoke Coming from Building on Ridge Elementary School Campus

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters from NDW Webster Field, Ridge, Bay District and surrounding departments responded to the Ridge Elementary School located at 49430 Airedele Road in Ridge, for the report of smoke coming from a commercial building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 40 x 60 trailer located to the rear of the Ridge Elementary School with smoke showing.

Firefighters immediately made an interior attack and found extensions into the walls and ceiling of the structure.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

