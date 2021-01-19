UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Arrest in Bryans Road Murder

UPDATE: On January 19 at approximately 9:39 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of South Hampton Drive at Weston Drive in Bryans Road, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Fredrick Markeith Young, 24, of Bryans Road, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Citizens and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. After learning the suspect ran into a nearby home, officers set up a perimeter. They established communication with the people inside and were able to convince them to exit the home. Since it was not clear if anyone else was still inside, officers from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and Hostage Negotiators Team (HNT) responded. Members of the EST entered the house and determined no one was inside. Detectives subsequently identified one of the occupants who initially exited the house as the shooter in this case.

Harold Leonard Turley, 24, of Bryans Road, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges.

Turley is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances and the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Garner at 301-609-6531. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.



Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Lands End Court in Bryans Road.

When police arrived on scene they located a male in twenties suffering from a gunshot wound, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The shooting suspect is described a black male in his twenties.

Updates will be provided when available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>