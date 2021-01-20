St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Vehicle Stolen from Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of the vehicle pictured. Sometime before Tuesday, January 19, 2021, a red 1991 Honda Civic was stolen from a yard at the 46400 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park.

The VIN is 2HGED645MH558182 and there were Hello Kitty stickers on the rear windows.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle, the identity of the suspect(s) or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage at 301-475-4200, ext. 72237 or email kenneth.flerlage@stmarysmd.com. Case # 3191-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

