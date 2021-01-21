Crime Solvers in Charles County Offering $5,000 Reward for Information in Murder of two Women in Their 20’s

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the deaths of two women who were shot and killed in their townhome on January 21, 2021.

The victims have been positively identified as Kandeon Meisha Niravanh, 24, of Waldorf, and Genesis Garrett, 22, of Waldorf. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. The facts are as follows:

On January 21 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they observed the front door to one of the townhomes was open. Upon entering, officers located the two victims inside. Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased. Further investigation revealed neighbors heard the shots approximately 30 minutes before calling 9-1-1.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

