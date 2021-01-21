Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Announces Leonardtown Branch Open for Drive-Through and Appointment Only Due to COVID-19

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union released the following statement.

“Due to COVID-19, Cedar Point has decided to temporarily close the Headquarters and Leonardtown branches for deep cleaning. A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was on the premises on January, 19, 2021, so as a precaution, the buildings have been vacated and surfaces will be thoroughly sanitized before reopening.

The health of our members and staff is our first priority during this time. We plan to re-open the branches on Thursday, January 21, 2021, by appointment only, but the drive-thru will remain open.

All other branches remain open, and strict social distancing guidelines are still being followed.

As always, we encourage you to use our digital banking platform, mobile app, and ATMs whenever possible in order to avoid coming into a branch.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this will cause, and we thank you for your understanding. Be safe and stay healthy.”

