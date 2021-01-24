One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Building in Clements

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, at approximately 2:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Guy Auto Parts and Service located at 23902 Colton Point Road in Clements, for the reported vehicle into the structure with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle that for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck the building.

Firefighters reported only one patient with injuries and no entrapment, along with the structure suffering significant damage.

The operator of the vehicle was transported to an area trauma center by ground.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

