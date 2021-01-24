Two Suspects Charged with Murder of 16-Year-Old, Attempted Murder of Police Officer Who Was Shot at While at Crime Scene

Homicide Unit detectives charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday night in Langley Park. Detectives identified the victim as 16-year-old Angel Villatoro of Hyattsville. He was positively identified this afternoon and his family was then notified.

The suspects are 17-year-old Nelson Sanchez Perez of the 8000 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park and 19-year-old Joshua Jurado of the 2100 block of Ravenswood Street in the Chillum area.

In addition to investigating the teen’s murder, the department is also investigating the attempted murder of an officer who was on the homicide scene.

On January 21, 2021, at approximately 9:15 pm, patrol officers responded to the 8100 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of a vacant apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At approximately 11:30 pm, while at the homicide scene, an officer inside of the apartment heard a noise coming from a back bedroom window. When he went to investigate, he realized there were people outside of the window. The officer identified himself as a police officer. He then heard those outside of the window yell anti-police statements at him. Then without warning, the officer was shot at from outside of that window. The bullet narrowly missed him. Officers outside of the apartment building pursued the shooting suspects on foot. Sanchez Perez and Jurado were both arrested a short time later.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe Sanchez Perez and Jurado initially fled the murder scene and returned approximately two hours later and shot at the officer. The preliminary investigation has also revealed the suspects fatally shot the teenage victim during a dispute.

The suspects are charged with first degree murder and related charges in connection with the teen’s death. Charges in connection with the attempted murder of the officer are pending. Sanchez Perez is charged as an adult.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0003495.

