February 2021 Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

SOLOMONS, MD – January 22, 2021 – Enjoy museum events and activities in a variety of ways during the month of February. Whether you're joining us for story time in the Harms Gallery or participating in a free public virtual lecture, there's something for everyone this month at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Thursdays, February 4 & February 11 – Sea Squirts – This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. This month’s theme is Jellyfish. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14 – Jewelry Trunk Show – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join us for three special days at the Museum Store during our annual Jewelry Trunk Show! We are excited to welcome back beautiful collections from Michelle Pressler, Mickey Lynn, and VIELÄ. Treat yourself to a new look for the warmer weather ahead. Plus, enjoy a FREE box of sea salt caramels with any jewelry purchase of $50 or more!

Thursdays, February 18 & February 25 – Little Minnows – For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. This month’s theme is Jellyfish. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Saturday, February 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month.

Monday, February 22 – Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture – 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Quarterly meeting of the CMM Fossil Club at 7 p.m., followed by a public lecture at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Victor Perez, CMM Assistant Curator of Paleontology, will present a free lecture entitled, “Sharks and Rays of Florida: a 45-million-year history.” Victor will provide an overview of his dissertation research on chondrichthyan diversity from the Eocene through the Pleistocene of the Florida platform. He will also provide an introduction to myFOSSIL (www.myfossil.org) and explain how it can be used to curate personal collections. The meeting and lecture will be virtually presented via Zoom and there is no charge to participate. Find the link to attend on Facebook or by visiting calvertmarinemuseum.com.