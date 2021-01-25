Community Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Friday, February 12, 2021

January 25, 2021

Have you ever wanted to contribute to an exhibit at a museum? St. Clement’s Island Museum is seeking historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.

We will scan photos and documents, leaving you with the originals, and we can photograph objects and people for potential new exhibits. Set up a convenient appointment by calling the museum at 301-769-2222.

Don’t have anything to contribute? You can also donate funds dedicated to new exhibits: http://bit.ly/DonateSMCMuseums

This event encourages the public to share items and information that will help the St. Mary’s County Museum Division expand the interpretation, exhibits and story of its historic sites.


This entry was posted on January 25, 2021 at 5:56 am and is filed under All News, Arts, County, Entertainment, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.