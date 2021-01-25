Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of January 24, to February 1, 2021

January 25, 2021

The Speed Camera Program operates at schools that are open, and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

Speed cameras will be at the following locations this week:

  • Leonardtown Rd at Thomas Stone High School
  • Middletown Rd at Westlake High School
  • Leonardtown Rd at Grace Christian Academy
  • Oliver’s Shop Rd at T.C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown
  • Rock Point Rd at Piccowaxen Middle School
  • Poplar Hill Rd at St. Peters Church Catholic School

This entry was posted on January 25, 2021 at 6:09 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.