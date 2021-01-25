Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of January 24, to February 1, 2021

The Speed Camera Program operates at schools that are open, and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

Speed cameras will be at the following locations this week:

Leonardtown Rd at Thomas Stone High School

Middletown Rd at Westlake High School

Leonardtown Rd at Grace Christian Academy

Oliver’s Shop Rd at T.C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown

Rock Point Rd at Piccowaxen Middle School

Poplar Hill Rd at St. Peters Church Catholic School