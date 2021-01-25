St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect in Leonardtown Theft Investigation

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 4:42 p.m., the suspect entered the Ace Hardware store in Leonardtown.

In an aisle, the suspect picked up several packages of Dewalt DW4856 saw blades, removed the blades from their packaging, placed the packaging back on the shelf and placed the blades inside of his jacket and left the store without paying for them.

The suspect left in a blue GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Jessica Wilson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78138 or email jessica.wilson@stmarysmd.com. Case # 3362-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

