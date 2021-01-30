NAS Patuxent River to Participate in Antiterrorism, Force Protection Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

Naval installations in the National Capital Region will participate in an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise February 1, to February 12, 2021. These Naval installations include Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS/SC 21) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Exercise CS/SC 21 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

For information about Exercise CS-SC21, follow Naval District Washington Public Affairs on social media at www.facebook.com/NavDistWash.

For more information, contact the Naval District Washington Public Affairs Office at 202-433-9714.