Violet Marie Downey passed away at age of 78 on January 17, 2021, surrounded by her Daughter and Family.

She was born August 9th 1942 in Leonardtown Md to Mary Catherine and William Alexander Briscoe. Violet grew up with so much love and feistiness.She truly loved to dance,dance,dance. and would break out singing a hymn at any moment. She grew up with the nickname “Bonnie” Everyone knew her she was so loving but then she met Robert Downey Sr. and got married and moved to Virginia where that side of the family knew her as “Viola”. Violet was a graduate at Carver Heights High School.

She later met her passion which was cooking. She then went to culinary School and got her Degree and earned several Plaques.and later retired from being a contracted Chef with the Dry Dock Club in Portsmouth Virginia. She loved to cook for family,friends,and neighbors and the homeless.Violet is survived by her only child Kristi Amber Downey, also thru her marriage she is survived by her step children Robert Downey Jr. Sonia Downey Robin Downey-Hall. and her adopted son Michael Jones Sr.,and 7 grand children and 8 great grand children.

Letter from her Daughter….Mom you were my best friend my everything and you will always be in my heart. no one can or ever will take your place in my heart and spirit. You are now one of Gods Angels..Please give Aunt Shirley hugs and kisses for us. Love always Kristi.