Peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Bernard Taylor departed this earthly life. Friends may unite with the family on Wednesday, January 27 from 11 am until time of service 12 noon at Middleton Hall, 4045 Renner Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be held at Cheltenham Cemetery at a later date.

This entry was posted on January 25, 2021 at 2:09 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.