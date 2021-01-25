Robert Allen Gray III passed on January 19, 2021 of schizophrenia-induced complications at his home in Huntingtown MD. He was the first born of Robert and Judith (Lomas) Gray July 20, 1971 in District Heights MD, married to Suzanne Marie Ketterer April 4, 2004, the father of Jami, and stepfather of Samantha Stover. His mother preceded him in death.

His daughter; stepdaughter and two grandsons William and Johnathon; a brother Richard, sister-in-law Candice, a nephew Timothy, and niece Mia; four uncles; five aunts; 12 cousins; and 24 first cousins once removed survive Rob. He attended Grace Brethren Christian School, Calvert High School, Towson University, University of Maryland, Lincoln College of Technology, and Chesapeake Culinary School.

He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold – willing to help anybody at any time. “The Gentle Giant” as his mother nicknamed him. Cooking was one of his favorite pastimes and he was great at it! A love of nature forced him to split his time between strolling the beach and camping or trail hiking in the woods. One of the great joys for his parents was his accomplished artistry talent. He was also a skilled carpenter and finished their garage interior including shelving and a huge workbench. Music was a big part of his life. He played the banjo, Tom Tom drums, electric guitar, and the didgeridoo. Traveling on bicycle with a nomadic religious group, he covered the entire U.S. from the west to the east coast and from the northern to the southern border. During his down times he liked reading documents and watching videos on alien conspiracies and similar strange tales.

Viewing will be from 12:00 until 1:00 with a memorial service starting at 1:00.

In consideration for the current Covid-19 situation we are encouraging friends to participate remotely with prayer as regulations limit attendance to 25 people. We want to thank the good folks who were kind and generous to Rob through the years of his illness.

In liew of flowers the family is suggesting a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness https://www.nami.org or your preferred mental health non-profit organization.