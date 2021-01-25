One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in California

January 25, 2021

On Monday, January 25, 2021, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23127 Three Notch Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with no entrapment.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



