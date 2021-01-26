Police in St. Mary’s County Seeking Identity of Grocery Store Thief

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:45 pm, the suspect fled the McKay’s grocery store in Charlotte Hall with items both in his shopping cart and inside of his clothing that he did not pay for. The suspect was last seen getting into a green over maroon sedan, possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Graves at 301-475-4200, ext. 78101 or email michael.graves@stmarysmd.com. Case # 3201-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

