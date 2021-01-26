Police in Charles County Arrest Armed Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

On January 25, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5200 block of Greenville Drive in Bryans Road, for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress.

While in route to the call, officers were advised one of the subjects involved in the altercation had gone outside and was shooting a firearm toward the people who were still inside the house.

As the first officer arrived, he observed the suspect outside of the front door still pointing a handgun toward the house. The officer gave verbal commands and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, which he did immediately.

The suspect was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

While escorting the suspect to a patrol car, the suspect broke free and ran, but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

No one inside the house was injured.

The suspect, Kevin Lee McClam, 20, of Bryans Road, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, escape, and other related charges.

PFC R. Walls and Officer C. Harris are continuing the investigation.

