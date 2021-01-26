Three Drayden Men Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl

On January 23, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, along with deputies from the Patrol Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 39400 block of Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

Investigation determined the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a large amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl capsules. The capsules have an estimated street value of $5,100.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified to be Martin Roland Abell, age 44, Corey Scott Biscoe, age 26, and Patrick Neal Boothe, age 34, all of Drayden.

All three occupants were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute (two counts)

CDS: Possession-Large Amount