St. Mary’s County January 26, 2021 Commissioners Meeting Rollup

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their final regular business meeting of the month, Tuesday, January 26, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the Commissioners recognized more than 250 volunteers who serve on various county boards, committees and commissions. The annual recognition highlights the collaborative approach between the Commissioners and members of the community.

The Commissioners then presented a virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony for the North County Farmers Market built in Charlotte Hall. The farmers market is slated to open in the late summer of 2021.

The first Proclamation of 2021 recognized School Choices Week and was read by Commissioner President Randy Guy. Acknowledging the many vibrant educational choices St. Mary’s County residents can select for their students, the proclamation will be sent to representatives of public, private, and home-schools.

Dr. Maureen Murphy, President, College of Southern Maryland, delivered the 2021 State of the College report to the Commissioners. Highlights of the report included CSM’s response to the pandemic, student outreach, diversity initiatives, and a look at future plans.

The Commissioners approved transfer of the county owned surplus properties at 22695 Old Rolling Road in California and the Tulagi Place & South Coral Alleyway location in Lexington Park.

The Commissioners also approved the request by the County Attorney to submit a legislative proposal to designate St. Mary’s County as the Authority Having Jurisdiction for the purpose of Emergency Medical Services Billing. St. Mary’s County does not currently have this authority. Weiskopf referred to the proposal as a “tool in the toolbox,” giving the county an additional way forward while continuing in partnership with the current volunteer system.



Multiple legislative topics were discussed as the County Attorney briefed the Commissioners on existing 2021 legislation proposals . The Commissioners voted to support proposed legislation to give St. Mary’s County bars and restaurants a one-year waiver on liquor license fees.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission requested and received authorization from the Commissioners to submit a Maryland Water Qualify Financing Administration (MWQFA) Loan Application through the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) in the amount of $3,098,991. Funds are intended to cover all other eligible costs for the Town Creek Water System Phase 2 capital improvement project.

The Department of Economic Development brought forward the FY22 Visit St. Mary’s Marketing and Media Plan, presented by Dr. Regina Faden, Historic St. Mary’s Executive Director. The plan outlines the mission and vision of Visit St. Mary’s. It defines the group’s direction to market St. Mary’s County as a premier destination for commercial and private visitors.

The Commissioners authorized the delay of fees and charges increases within the Department of Recreation and Parks Recreation Division and Wicomico Shores Golf Course until April 1, 2021, in response to the financial impacts many county residents have faced during COVID-19.

The Commissioners authorized the Department of Public Works & Transportation to submit a grant request for the Maryland Department of Environment Comprehensive Flood Management Program to fund the design and construction of road improvements to Bayside Road.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel