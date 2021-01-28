VIDEO: Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Low Speed Police Chase in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at approximately 5:10 p.m., a 911 caller reported a suspected impaired driver operating a blue Ford Focus sedan in the area of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack located the vehicle on Pegg Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

The vehicle did not stop and fled at a less than 30 mph while travelling down Pegg Road. Officers set up spike strips in the area of Pacific Drive in preparation of the fleeing vehicle approaching.

The suspect continued travelling from Pegg Road onto Liberty Street, where the suspect stopped the vehicle and parked in a private driveway where he was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is handling the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



