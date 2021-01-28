Police Investigating 21-Year-Old Leonardtown Man Shot and Killed in Suitland

Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man in Suitland. The victim is 21-year-old Isaiah Caulfield of Leonardtown.

On January 26, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive for a shooting. Responding officers located the victim outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-004299.