Maryland State Troopers Arrests Three Virginia Men and Find Large Amount of Drugs, Three Loaded Handguns During Traffic Stop in Charles County

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Trooper R. Thomas from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.

Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 3 loaded handguns, 198 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Oxycodone, suspected Codeine and US Currency.

The driver was identified as Marvin Darkwah, 24-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and the passengers were identified as Phil Darkwah, 27-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and Zachary Davis, 25-year-old of Alexandria, VA.

All three occupants were arrested and charged with the following at the Charles County Detention Center:

CDS – Possess with intent to distribute

CDS – Possess – not marijuana

Firearm possession with felony conviction

Illegal possession of Ammo

Illegal possession of regulated firearm

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Wear/carry loaded handgun in vehicle

Anyone who may have information with this incident is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper R. Thomas of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (21-MSP-002570)