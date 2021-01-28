Maryland State Troopers Arrests Three Virginia Men and Find Large Amount of Drugs, Three Loaded Handguns During Traffic Stop in Charles County

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Trooper R. Thomas from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.
Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 3 loaded handguns, 198 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Oxycodone, suspected Codeine and US Currency.
The driver was identified as Marvin Darkwah, 24-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and the passengers were identified as Phil Darkwah, 27-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and Zachary Davis, 25-year-old of Alexandria, VA.
All three occupants were arrested and charged with the following at the Charles County Detention Center:
- CDS – Possess with intent to distribute
- CDS – Possess – not marijuana
- Firearm possession with felony conviction
- Illegal possession of Ammo
- Illegal possession of regulated firearm
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Wear/carry loaded handgun in vehicle
Anyone who may have information with this incident is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper R. Thomas of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (21-MSP-002570)