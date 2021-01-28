Maryland State Troopers Arrests Three Virginia Men and Find Large Amount of Drugs, Three Loaded Handguns During Traffic Stop in Charles County

January 28, 2021

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Trooper R. Thomas from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.

Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 3 loaded handguns, 198 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Oxycodone, suspected Codeine and US Currency.

The driver was identified as Marvin Darkwah, 24-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and the passengers were identified as Phil Darkwah, 27-year-old of Alexandria, VA, and Zachary Davis, 25-year-old of Alexandria, VA.

All three occupants were arrested and charged with the following at the Charles County Detention Center:

  • CDS – Possess with intent to distribute
  • CDS – Possess – not marijuana
  • Firearm possession with felony conviction
  • Illegal possession of Ammo
  • Illegal possession of regulated firearm
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Wear/carry loaded handgun in vehicle

Anyone who may have information with this incident is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper R. Thomas of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (21-MSP-002570)

This entry was posted on January 28, 2021 at 10:32 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.