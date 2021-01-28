Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Announces New “Engine 31” Pierce Arrow XT Pumper, Coming in 2022

January 28, 2021

This evening the department meet with our salesman from Atlantic Emergency Solutions Randy Schwartz. President Johnson, Secretary Eno, & Treasure Waikart signed the contract for a Pierce Arrow XT Pumper. This will be the departments 7th Pierce apparatus.

The drawing below is the preliminary drawing and will be finalized at the Pre-engineering meeting sometime this summer.

New Engine 31 has a projected delivery date of January 2022.

This unit will have:

  • Detroit Deisel 525 HP engine
  • Allison Transmission
  • Hale 1500 GPM
  • 700 gallon tank
  • HiViz scene lighting
  • Seating for 5 personnel
  • Front & Rear Intakes
  • 360 degree camera system

This will be the first time since we retired out 1983 Henderickson / E-one in 2005, that the Volunteer Department will have a true Engine 31 back in their fleet! They were previously running old Engine 92 as Engine 31, as the reserve pumper.

The department thanks the committee members for all the work they had already done and still have ahead of them




