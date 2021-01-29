Family Members Arrested After Fugitive They Were Hiding Fell Through Ceiling

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, A Deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Blvd in Lusby, to assist the Charles County Sheriff Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task force with an arrest warrant for a fugitive at the location.

Cpl. E. Baker of the Charles County Sheriffs (Task Force Officer) advised he was heading the operation and they were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant on Jimez Terrell Oliver, 20, of New York.

Jimez Oliver was wanted through the State of New York for several felonies, including criminal possession of a firearm and criminal sale of a firearm.

Cpl. Baker advised that the Task Force had contacted Jimez’s mother, Stacie Danette Bowie, 51, and Jimez’s brother, Shabyis Dashawn Oliver, 29, both of Lusby. Cpl. Baker said that they were both advised that they were there to execute a felony arrest warrant for someone in the home. Bowie and S. Oliver stated that nobody else was in the house besides the two of them. Police advised them that If anyone else was inside of the house, they would

be arrested for harboring a fugitive. The two continued to deny anyone else being in the residence and at that point, Jimez fell through the ceiling from the attic where he was hiding. After falling through the ceiling, Jimez then got up and ran down a flight of steps into the basement where he was apprehended.

Oliver told police that she did not know that Jimez had any warrants, and that she and Shabyis had just moved from New York In October of 2020, and Jimez just moved in with them from New York about a month ago.

Stacie Danette Bowie and Shabyis Dashawn Oliver were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and were charged with obstructing/hindering and harboring a felon/fugitive.

