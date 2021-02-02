State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson at Lexington Park Motel

February 2, 2021

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported abandoned structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find room 318 of a condemned area of the motel on fire.

15 firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Investigation determined the cause is incendiary, and the fire was discovered by a passer-by.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $5,000.00

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832 or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200.


This entry was posted on February 2, 2021 at 12:03 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.