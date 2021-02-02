State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson at Lexington Park Motel

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported abandoned structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find room 318 of a condemned area of the motel on fire.

15 firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Investigation determined the cause is incendiary, and the fire was discovered by a passer-by.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $5,000.00

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832 or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200.

