No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at approximately 10:25 p.m., volunteer firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hughesville, and Hollywood responded to 27075 Mt Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story split foyer home with smoke showing. Firefighters immediately made an aggressive interior attack and found a bedroom on the second floor fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and checked the surrounding walls and ceiling for extensions.

No injuries were reported.

The occupant was able to shut all the bedroom doors on the way out of the residence, and prevented the fire from causing further extensive damage to the home. The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department shared the families GoFundMe here.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene. It is unknown if the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments.

