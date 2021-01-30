McLane Retires from Sheriff’s Office After 43 Years of Service

Jeff McLane is bringing his remarkable 43 years of dedicated service to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to a close this week as he enters well-deserved retirement on Jan. 29, 2021. McLane served as a law enforcement officer for 27 1/2 years and most recently, served as the agency’s Armorer since 2005.

McLane was hired in January 1978 as a Deputy under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville and during his career, McLane served as a Patrol Officer, Narcotics Investigator, Staff Instructor at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, Court Security and Road Patrol Supervisor.

“First, I want to thank God for this amazing career He has placed me in,” McLane said to his Sheriff’s Office family. “It is by His grace that I was allowed to be a police officer and His guidance that gave me the strength to do this job.”

Sheriff Tim Cameron said McLane’s “historical knowledge benefited us in many ways. He contributed to the history books, he has improved our firearms training and equipment and has been a catalyst for providing less lethal shootings. Jeff will be missed.”

“You have provided this county great commitment and compassion throughout your many years of service,” Sgt. Steve Myers said about McLane.

“Enjoy your new journey and you won’t be forgotten at the Sheriff’s Office,” Lt. Ed Evans said to McLane.

