Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary’s and Calvert County

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for St. Mary’s County for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Heavy snow is expected with an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow will begin between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. falling steadily through midday Sunday. Snow is likely to mix with and change over to rain late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening. Additional light snow is expected through Monday night.

St. Mary’s County Government announces the following changes to operations for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021:

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate.

All six Convenience Centers will be closed:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

All Recreation and Parks activities, programs and facilities, including the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and all Museum sites, will be closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled, and all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have been canceled.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched crews to prepare and monitor county roads. Motorists should avoid travel as snow and ice may cause hazardous driving conditions. If travel is essential, remember to have an extra flashlight with batteries, food and water in your vehicle.

The Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to be prepared and monitor the weather forecast through local media outlets. In advance of a storm, residents can sign up to receive emergency notifications through the county government CodeRed Emergency Alert System.

