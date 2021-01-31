AUDIO: Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Dunkirk, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Jewell Road and Thelma Lane in Dunkirk, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Dispatchers advised all responding units they received a single 911 caller who stated he was operating a U-HAUL truck and thinks he struck a pedestrian, and believed the victim may be deceased.
Crews arrived on the scene a short time later to confirm a single vehicle and pedestrian in the roadway, with firefighters immediately requesting a helicopter for the victim.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The operator of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and reported no injuries.
Police are investigating the collision.
Updates will be provided when they become available.