AUDIO: Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Dunkirk, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

January 30, 2021

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Jewell Road and Thelma Lane in Dunkirk, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers advised all responding units they received a single 911 caller who stated he was operating a U-HAUL truck and thinks he struck a pedestrian, and believed the victim may be deceased.

Crews arrived on the scene a short time later to confirm a single vehicle and pedestrian in the roadway, with firefighters immediately requesting a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The operator of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and reported no injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

