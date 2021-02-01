Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in California Leaves Driver Trapped

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Millstone Landing Road in the area of Kimberly Court in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant trapped.

Volunteer firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood removed the roof, and two doors and lifted the dashboard to free the patient in under 20 minutes.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident was the thirteenth motor vehicle collision of the day, and second serious collision St. Mary’s County First Responders responded to on Sunday, January 31, 2021.



