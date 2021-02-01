St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrant on Lexington Park Drug Dealer and Make One Arrest

February 1, 2021

On Friday, January 29, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Special Operations Division (SOD), and personnel from the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant in Lexington Park.

As a result, Travis Nathaniel Nelson, age 36 of Lexington Park, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

  • CDS Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute-Fentanyl/Heroin
  • CDS Manufacturing-Large Amount

Nelson remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no bond status.

Travis Nathaniel Nelson, age 36 of Lexington Park

