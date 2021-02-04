Four Charles County Men Charged with Murder & Armed Robbery After Violent Crime Spree Across Maryland and Virginia

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police responded to Ollie’s Liquor Store located at 6970 Hawthorne Road in La Plata, for the report of an armed robbery.

Dispatchers received a single 911 caller who stated they observed two suspects loading items from the business into a black Ford F-150 pickup truck in the parking lot. A short time later, the truck then fled the scene and the witness entered the store and found an employee behind the counter with their hands bound with zip ties.

Officers arrived on the scene and found one employee and two customers inside of the business.

The investigation revealed a lone employee was behind the counter with one customer located near the back of the store when two suspects entered the store and announced a robbery.

Suspect one pulled a firearm from his waistband and made demands for money, while suspect two jumped over the front counter and made the employee open the cash registers and a safe.

While emptying out cash from the registers and safe into a bag, the customer was grabbed and forced to lay down behind the counter. The employee’s hands were then bound with zip ties while the suspects stole merchandise from within the store, including liquor and cigarettes.

After stealing all items, suspect one placed the firearm to the employees head and forced the victim to show him where the surveillance DVR was located. While stealing the DVR, a second customer entered the store and was forced at gunpoint to get on the ground, he was then robbed of his belongings.

The suspects then stole the DVR, and proceeded to pick up the business ATM and placed it into the bed of the pickup truck with the other stolen goods and fled the scene.

Police estimated the stolen property and money is valued at $15,000.00, with approximately $20 worth of property from the second customer.

During the robbery, the suspects stole one of the businesses surveillance DVR systems, however, the business was equipped with two DVR systems, which the suspects were unaware of and did not steal the second one.

Detectives reviewed the footage which captured the entire incident, and both suspects faces were visible throughout the video, except for one suspects eyes due to the suspect wearing sunglasses.



Based on the surveillance footage, detectives connected the two suspects to a commercial armed robbery and armed carjacking that occurred on November 12, 2020, at a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County.

During that robbery, the two suspects arrived in the same stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck, with one suspect then stealing a victims Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On November 26, 2020, Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police contacted Charles County in reference to locating the stolen Dodge Ram, and stolen Ford F-150 in a wooded area on Simms Lane in Brandywine, Prince George’s County. Both vehicles were unoccupied. The stolen Ford truck had a sticker on the rear left window, which was matched to the armed robbery at Ollie’s Liquor Store.

Detectives from Charles responded and made contact with Prince George’s County who found the Ford truck was locked, however, in plain site of the interior of the vehicle, police observed black zip ties, blue latex gloves, and a pullover jacket. Which are all items consistent with the robbery at Ollie’s.

A check of the Ford’s VIN showed the vehicle was stolen from King George County, Virginia. A check of the Dodge Ram showed it was stolen in Prince George’s County.

Upon completing a search of the wooded area, the bed of the pickup truck and surrounding area, police found pieces of an ATM besides the truck, a piece of the top of the ATM along with a paper ATM receipt belonging to Ollie’s. A Luger .9mm shell casing, a plastic ATM sign, a bag of trash, documents associated with the Ford F-150, and a black DVR.

Additional evidence was later recovered from the Ford that was related to the Ollie’s robbery.

Throughout December 2020, to January 2021. Several other criminal incidents occurred throughout Prince George’s County, Charles County, and Prince Williams County, VA. Through all three agencies investigations. It was determined to be the same suspects involved in the incidents.

Prince George’s County Police were able to identify one suspect as Quasean Markual Reeves, 27 of 2513 Gittings Court, Waldorf. He was described as a black male, approximately 5’5”, 140lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. As an investigation was then started for Reeves, police were able to identify a second male as Keionta Shawnquet Hagens, 40, of 855 Copley Avenue in Waldorf.

Both were later identified through investigations, and again using previous arrest photos, surveillance photos/videos, and social media pictures and videos.

On November 18, 2020. Keionta Hagens posted two live Facebook videos, which was one day after the Ollie’s armed robbery. The videos showed Hagens with two other suspects driving down a dirt trail, which police identified as Simms Lane in Brandywine, the same road where both stolen vehicles were recovered.

Hagens, and others involved are still suspects in other incidents, however, they are still under investigation.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the Sheetz located 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge, VA, to investigate a armed robbery.

The investigation revealed that two unknown masked men entered the store where they brandished firearms before ushering the employees to the back of the store. While in the back of the store, the suspects demanded personal property from the employees.

A short time later, the suspects took one of the employees to the front counter and demanded the money from the registers. The suspects then took SHEETZ embroidered overcoats before a customer entered the store.

Upon entering the store, the suspects brandished their weapons toward the customer before they demanded his personal property. One of the suspects then went behind the counter and took tobacco products before both suspects left the store and fled in a silver Honda SUV.

While investigating, the bag containing the money from the registers was located inside the store.

No injuries were reported. Tobacco products and the personal property from the employees and customer were reported missing.

On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a Food Mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington, for the report of a robbery.

When they arrived, they located the victim inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during an attempted armed robbery. Jang was an employee at the business.

The suspects are

37-year-old Andron Wood of the 8900 block of Tower Mill Lane in Waldorf.

of the 8900 block of Tower Mill Lane in Waldorf. 40-year-old Keionta Hagens

47-year-old Thaddeus Lamont Wills

27-year-old Quasean Reeves.

Wills, Hagens, and Reeves all lived in a residence at 855 Copley Avenue in Waldorf.

All four suspects are charged with the murder of 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang of Laurel, and other related charges.

A court commissioner ordered Reeves and Wood held without bond at the county’s Department of Corrections. Wills and Hagens are being held on a no bond status in Charles County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0002906.

