UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 55 Years for Murder, Armed Robbery, Carjacking, After Violent Crime Spree Across Maryland and Virginia

Today, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Thaddeus Lamont Wills, 52, of Waldorf, Maryland, to 55 years in federal prison for his role in a string of commercial armed robberies. The robberies occurred in 2020 and 2021, in Prince William County, Virginia, and in Prince George’s and Charles County, Maryland. During one of the robberies, Wills shot and killed a business owner.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office; Chief George Nader, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD); Sheriff Troy D. Berry, Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO); and Colonel Peter Newsham, Chief, Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD).

After a nine-day trial, on October 25, 2024, a federal jury found Wills guilty of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, and two counts of carjacking.

Additionally, the jury convicted Wills of three counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and murder resulting from using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The same jury found co-conspirator Keionta Hagens, 45, guilty of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The trial evidence showed that between November 12, 2020, and January 18, 2021, Wills and co-conspirators used firearms to rob four commercial businesses, carjack victims (including customers of two of the businesses), and murder one of the business owners. Wills’s co-conspirators were charged with various offenses for their roles in the series of crimes.

On February 19, 2025, Judge Chuang sentenced Hagens to 18 years in federal prison. Wills and Hagens’ co-conspirators, Quasean Reeves, 32, of Waldorf, Maryland, and Andron Wood, 41, of Waldorf, Maryland, each pled guilty and are scheduled for sentencing on January 20, and January 21, 2026, respectively.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI, PGPD, CCSO, and PWCPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Moomau and Joshua Rosenthal who prosecuted the case.



After a 9-day trial, a federal jury returned verdicts against Thaddeus Lamont Wills, age 51, and Keionta Shawn Hagens, age 44, both of Waldorf, Maryland, of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, carjacking, and of murder.

The conviction was announced by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland; Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Chief Troy D. Berry of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office; and Chief Peter Newsham of the Prince William County, Virginia Police Department.

Evidence presented at trial established that on November 12, 2020, conspirators, including Wills and Hagens, while armed with firearms, robbed an employee of Business-1 of cash and merchandise, and a customer of Business-1 of personal property. To facilitate their escape from Business-1, conspirators, including Wills and Hagens, forcefully, and using firearms, took a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck from the victim customer.

Trial evidence further established that on or about November 17, 2020, conspirators, including Wills and Hagens used a stolen 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck to drive to Business-2 for the purpose of robbing Business-2. Wills and Hagens thereafter, while using at least one firearm, robbed an employee of Business-2 of cash and merchandise as well as a customer of personal property.

During the robbery, Wills and Hagens zip tied the hands of the employee. In addition, Between November 12, 2020, and November 26, 2020, conspirators, including Wills and Hagens, stored and concealed the stolen Dodge Ram pickup and stolen Ford F-150 pickup in the area of Brandywine, Maryland.

On January 6, 2021, in Waldorf, Maryland, conspirators, including Wills, while armed with firearms, forcefully took a 2008 Honda Pilot Sport Utility Vehicle from a victim. On January 6 and January 7, 2021, conspirators, including Wills, used the 2008 Honda Pilot to travel from Maryland into Virginia. Then, on January 7, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia, conspirators, including Wills, while armed with firearms, robbed customers, agents and employees of Business-3 of cash, merchandise, and personal property. After driving the 2008 Honda Pilot back from Virginia to Maryland on January 7, 2021, Wills and a co-conspirator burned the vehicle in the area of Brandywine, Maryland.

Finally, on January 18, 2021, conspirators, including Wills and Hagens, robbed Victim-8, the owner of Business-4, of merchandise while using at least two firearms, and shot and killed the business owner during the robbery. In order to escape after the robbery and murder of the victim, Wills used a firearm to forcefully take a 2019 Lexus RX350 Sport Utility Vehicle from a separate victim.

Wills faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for the murder of victim-8 during the robbery on January 18, 2021; a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years and a maximum sentence of life for each count of using, carrying, brandishing a firearm during the robbery on November 17, 2020, the carjacking on January 6, 2021, and the carjacking on January 18, 2021. Wills faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison each for conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and interference with interstate commerce by robbery related to the robberies on November 17, 2020 and January 18, 2021, as well as a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for each carjacking.

Hagens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm during the robbery on November 17, 2020. Hagens also faces a maximum sentence of 20 years each for conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and interference with interstate commerce by robbery for the robberies on November 17, 2020 and January 18, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for Wills on February 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. and for Hagens on February 14, 2024 at 9:30 am. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods ("PSN"), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

U.S. Attorney Barron commended the FBI, PGPD, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Prince William County, Virginia Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Moomau and Patrick D. Kibbe, who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit www.justice.gov/usao-md and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.



On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police responded to Ollie’s Liquor Store located at 6970 Hawthorne Road in La Plata, for the report of an armed robbery.

Dispatchers received a single 911 caller who stated they observed two suspects loading items from the business into a black Ford F-150 pickup truck in the parking lot. A short time later, the truck then fled the scene and the witness entered the store and found an employee behind the counter with their hands bound with zip ties.

Officers arrived on the scene and found one employee and two customers inside of the business.

The investigation revealed a lone employee was behind the counter with one customer located near the back of the store when two suspects entered the store and announced a robbery.

Suspect one pulled a firearm from his waistband and made demands for money, while suspect two jumped over the front counter and made the employee open the cash registers and a safe.

While emptying out cash from the registers and safe into a bag, the customer was grabbed and forced to lay down behind the counter. The employee’s hands were then bound with zip ties while the suspects stole merchandise from within the store, including liquor and cigarettes.

After stealing all items, suspect one placed the firearm to the employees head and forced the victim to show him where the surveillance DVR was located. While stealing the DVR, a second customer entered the store and was forced at gunpoint to get on the ground, he was then robbed of his belongings.

The suspects then stole the DVR, and proceeded to pick up the business ATM and placed it into the bed of the pickup truck with the other stolen goods and fled the scene.

Police estimated the stolen property and money is valued at $15,000.00, with approximately $20 worth of property from the second customer.

During the robbery, the suspects stole one of the businesses surveillance DVR systems, however, the business was equipped with two DVR systems, which the suspects were unaware of and did not steal the second one.

Detectives reviewed the footage which captured the entire incident, and both suspects faces were visible throughout the video, except for one suspects eyes due to the suspect wearing sunglasses.



Based on the surveillance footage, detectives connected the two suspects to a commercial armed robbery and armed carjacking that occurred on November 12, 2020, at a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County.

During that robbery, the two suspects arrived in the same stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck, with one suspect then stealing a victims Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On November 26, 2020, Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police contacted Charles County in reference to locating the stolen Dodge Ram, and stolen Ford F-150 in a wooded area on Simms Lane in Brandywine, Prince George’s County. Both vehicles were unoccupied. The stolen Ford truck had a sticker on the rear left window, which was matched to the armed robbery at Ollie’s Liquor Store.

Detectives from Charles responded and made contact with Prince George’s County who found the Ford truck was locked, however, in plain site of the interior of the vehicle, police observed black zip ties, blue latex gloves, and a pullover jacket. Which are all items consistent with the robbery at Ollie’s.

A check of the Ford’s VIN showed the vehicle was stolen from King George County, Virginia. A check of the Dodge Ram showed it was stolen in Prince George’s County.

Upon completing a search of the wooded area, the bed of the pickup truck and surrounding area, police found pieces of an ATM besides the truck, a piece of the top of the ATM along with a paper ATM receipt belonging to Ollie’s. A Luger .9mm shell casing, a plastic ATM sign, a bag of trash, documents associated with the Ford F-150, and a black DVR. SEE VIDEO BELOW

Additional evidence was later recovered from the Ford that was related to the Ollie’s robbery.

Throughout December 2020, to January 2021. Several other criminal incidents occurred throughout Prince George’s County, Charles County, and Prince Williams County, VA. Through all three agencies investigations. It was determined to be the same suspects involved in the incidents.

Prince George’s County Police were able to identify one suspect as Quasean Markual Reeves, 27 of 2513 Gittings Court, Waldorf. He was described as a black male, approximately 5’5”, 140lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. As an investigation was then started for Reeves, police were able to identify a second male as Keionta Shawnquet Hagens, 40, of 855 Copley Avenue in Waldorf.

Both were later identified through investigations, and again using previous arrest photos, surveillance photos/videos, and social media pictures and videos.

On November 18, 2020. Keionta Hagens posted two live Facebook videos, which was one day after the Ollie’s armed robbery. The videos showed Hagens with two other suspects driving down a dirt trail, which police identified as Simms Lane in Brandywine, the same road where both stolen vehicles were recovered.

Hagens, and others involved are still suspects in other incidents, however, they are still under investigation.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the Sheetz located 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge, to investigate a armed robbery.

The investigation revealed that two unknown masked men entered the store where they brandished firearms before ushering the employees to the back of the store. While in the back of the store, the suspects demanded personal property from the employees.

A short time later, the suspects took one of the employees to the front counter and demanded the money from the registers. The suspects then took SHEETZ embroidered overcoats before a customer entered the store.

Upon entering the store, the suspects brandished their weapons toward the customer before they demanded his personal property. One of the suspects then went behind the counter and took tobacco products before both suspects left the store and fled in a silver Honda SUV.

While investigating, the bag containing the money from the registers was located inside the store.

No injuries were reported. Tobacco products and the personal property from the employees and customer were reported missing.

On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a Food Mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington, for the report of a robbery.

When they arrived, they located the victim inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during an attempted armed robbery. Jang was an employee at the business.

The suspects are

37-year-old Andron Wood of the 8900 block of Tower Mill Lane in Waldorf.

of the 8900 block of Tower Mill Lane in Waldorf. 40-year-old Keionta Hagens

47-year-old Thaddeus Lamont Wills

27-year-old Quasean Reeves.

Wills, Hagens, and Reeves all lived in a residence at 855 Copley Avenue in Waldorf.

All four suspects are charged with the murder of 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang of Laurel, and other related charges.

A court commissioner ordered Reeves and Wood held without bond at the county’s Department of Corrections. Wills and Hagens are being held on a no bond status in Charles County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0002906.



