St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Callaway

On Monday, February 1, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Irvings Place in Callaway, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one subject trapped.

The female operator of red sedan denied any injuries and refused transport of the scene. The operator of the blue pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The operator of the gray pickup truck was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Members from the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

