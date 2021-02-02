MDOT SHA Extends Road Closure of Route 261 in Calvert County, Due to Utility Relocation

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is extending the closure of MD 261 (Bayside Avenue) in Calvert County between 9th Street and the Anne Arundel County line as work continues on a $6.3 million bridge and roadway improvement project.

After the most recent review of the project’s schedule, it has been determined additional time will be needed to complete the bridge due to a redesign of the sewer force main.

Progress permitting, the new estimated roadway opening date is March 29, 2021. The overall project completion of summer 2021 remains unchanged. Work will result in a new and wider bridge, new sidewalks between 8th and 9th streets in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and measures to help reduce flooding.

“We appreciate the patience and partnership of county residents and the Town of North Beach during the MD 261 project,” stated MDOT SHA District Engineer Corren Johnson. “While there have been some adjustments during construction, we are working toward a successful project completion that will enhance the community and reduce future flooding impacts.”

Crews have relocated the sewer force main; installed new steel bridge pilings, curb and gutter, and temporary driveway entrances; and have applied base asphalt paving at the bridge approaches as part of the roadway elevation changes.

To minimize the extended closure as much as possible, MDOT SHA and its contractor have added an additional contractor crew. Crews are working some weekends and taking other steps to allow the contractor to proceed as expeditiously as possible. MDOT SHA and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department will continue the emergency forward deployment, maintaining the commitment to safety at the work zone and for residents while construction is underway. Portable variable message signs will remain in place to inform area travelers of the temporary traffic detour.

Customers with questions about the MD 261 project or other state-maintained routes in Anne Arundel and Calvert counties may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or shadistrict5@mdot.maryland.gov