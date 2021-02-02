Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Monday, February 1, 2021

As of Monday, February 1, 2021., Maryland providers have administered 544,369 COVID-19 vaccines, and 78% of all first doses have been given. The average daily rate for shots administered is 24,490—a 70% increase over the last two weeks.

Vaccine Eligibility

In accordance with federal guidelines, Maryland is currently in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including critical workers in high-risk settings and residents 65 and over. While federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 10,000 doses per day. Demand continues to far exceed supply. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

Important Updates

Beginning this Friday, the state will open a series of mass vaccination sites to serve eligible residents. The first mass sites are set to open at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. Announcements will be made as appointments become available.

Every week, state health officials ensure that each jurisdiction receives an equitable share of vaccines by population across all local providers, including hospitals, neighborhood pharmacies, and county health departments. More than 100 active providers are listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, and Marylanders may also call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Through the federal long-term care program, CVS and Walgreens are conducting vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes and assisted living facilities. If you have a question about a specific facility, contact the Maryland Department of Health.

Ways to Help

Hundreds of volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps are supporting vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

To receive additional updates, text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.



