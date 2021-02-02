St. Mary’s County Government, COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Sites, and NAS Patuxent River Schedules/Closures for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Due to inclement weather the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

All individuals with registered appointments for the vaccination clinic will be contacted via email to reschedule. Those that were registered for appointments over the phone with assistance from the Department of Aging & Human Services or the St. Mary’s County Library will be contacted by phone. For more information about local COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) website at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Regular COVID-19 testing hours are expected to resume at both SMCHD testing sites (SMCHD Office in Leonardtown and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park) on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, please visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

NAS Patuxent River is to open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 due to inclement weather.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time.

Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report-2 hour(s) later than their regular arrival time.



The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce a delayed start to their Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, business meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 9 am, but due to inclement weather, it will now begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, St. Mary’s County Government will have a delayed opening. Under the COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery County Offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but many offices will offer appointments for services beginning at 10 a.m. Please call 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmarysmd.com for details on specific departments.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will begin their meeting at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting may be viewed live on SMCG Channel 95 or on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will open at 10 a.m.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will begin operating at 10 a.m. Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs will begin operating at 9:30 a.m.

All Recreation and Parks Facilities will open at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Libraries continue to operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines and are only open by appointment. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

Circuit Court will continue under COVID-19 operations and will open to staff at 10:30 a.m. and begin their docket at 11 a.m. Visit, https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offices will open at 10 a.m. Visit www.smchd.org.

For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

For District Court operations, visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys.

For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org.

Non- public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp for information on Tuesday bus operations.

Residents should continue monitoring local media outlets for current weather conditions and notifications. St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

