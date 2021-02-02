The Furniture Gallery of Prince Frederick Holiday Promotion Raises Over $5,200 for Calvert Hospice

Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of $5,210 from a fundraiser held by The Furniture Gallery of Prince Frederick over the holiday shopping season in 2020. Shoppers received 50% off delivery charges if they made a donation of $25 to Calvert Hospice, and patrons were very generous.

David Raley has been a steadfast supporter of Calvert Hospice for many years, and we are so thankful that he continues to support our organization with fundraisers each year, even during a pandemic!

If you would like to host a fundraiser to benefit Calvert Hospice, please contact Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice, at (410) 535-0892, ext. 4008 or tgranlund@calverthospice.org

