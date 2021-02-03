Charles County’s First African American Sheriff’s Speak Out on Police Diversity, and Charles County Organizations

Sheriff Troy Berry was elected as Sheriff of Charles County in 2014, making him the first African American Sheriff in our Agency’s history. In addition to this honor, he has accomplished a lot in his 28 plus years in law enforcement.

He started his career on the road in the Patrol Division. He later served as a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, where he investigated crimes ranging from theft to homicide and also served as a hostage negotiator. He lead the Patrol Division as a Supervisor and later as a Commander, and also commanded the Agency’s Internal Affairs Section. In 2015, he graduated from the National FBI Academy.

One of Sheriff Berry’s primary focuses since being elected has been to increase diversity within the CCSO. Today, we are at 45% minority among all employees and 28% minority among sworn police officers. “We will continue to work with organizations such as the Charles County Chapter of the NAACP, local government, minority churches, schools and universities, and other local venues to encourage minorities to apply for positions throughout the agency. I believe in order to make change, we have to have people willing to be a part of that change and I believe our efforts are working. We certainly look forward to any assistance community organizations can provide to help us reach our goals,” said Sheriff Berry.

In 2017, Sheriff Berry and other leaders in the community founded “End Hunger in Charles County,” which is a non-profit organization. This non-profit was created to address food insecurity in the Southern Maryland region. As the elected Sheriff, he is passionate about helping those suffering with mental health, substance abuse, and economical challenges.

Sheriff Berry grew up in St. Mary’s County, the youngest of 8 children. He and his wife, Angela, reside in White Plains.

