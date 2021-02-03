UPDATE: Missing Calvert County Woman Found Deceased

UPDATE: On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of West Mt Harmony Road and Grovers Turn Road in Owings, for the reported unconscious female.

Police arrived on the scene and placed the responding emergency medical services personnel and firefighters in service. Medical personnel were later requested back to the scene, who confirmed one patient deceased.

The deceased was identified as Jessica Renee Staff, 33, of Dunkirk.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

2/2/2021: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Renee Staff. Staff was last seen on January 28th in Dunkirk, MD.

Staff is described as a white female, 33-year-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190-200 lbs., red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Staff, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Det. R. Weems at Richard.Weems@CalvertCountymd.gov

