AUDIO: Police Investigating Assault with Machete in Waldorf

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police and emergency rescue services responded to 1120 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf, for the reported assault with a weapon.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the male suspect reportedly assaulted a male victim with a machete, and the suspects last location was unknown.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim suffering from multiple lacerations to the upper body.

Both the victim, and the suspect are known to police. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’0″ and 170 lbs, he was reportedly wearing “army pants” and a dark colored jacket, operating a grey, newer model four door sedan.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



