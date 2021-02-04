AUDIO: Charles County Police Searching for Suspect Who Pointed Handgun Out of a Vehicle at Police Officer

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at approximately 11:42 a.m., police responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Oliver Shop Road in Bryantown, for the reported traffic complaint involving an armed subject.

Dispatchers reported they received a 911 call from a Prince George’s County Officer who reported a black male pointed a handgun out of the vehicles window when the Officer and suspect passed each other on Route 5 (Leonardtown Road).

The suspect possibly fled down Oliver Shop Road and onto Route 6 (Charles Street) in Charles County, New Market Road in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect was operating a blue 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck bearing Maryland Registration plates 9DZ1024, which returns to a residence that is connected to Route 6 in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County.

Police in Charles County, along with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Suspect-Points-Gun-at-PGPD-in-Charles.mp3