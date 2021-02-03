Commissioners Approve Public Hearing Requests

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved requests from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for Public Hearings on three requested amendments.

The first was a Public Hearing request on a proposed amendment to adopt a temporary moratorium on the reviewing and approving of new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The Public Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021.

A second Public Hearing was approved on the proposed amendment to change the Critical Area Overlay from Resource Conservation Area (RCA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA) for the Real Food Studio Project. The Public Hearing will take place at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021.

The final request for a Public Hearing was for a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Maps to delete the existing 1000-foot Critical Area Boundary line and replace it with the new Critical Area Boundary line from the Statewide Base Map as required by HB 1253. Those interested may view the zoning maps online. The Public Hearing on this topic will take place at 9 a.m. Mar. 2. 2021. A formal notice of this Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings are live on SMCG Ch. 95 and on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel; the public may also listen to live meetings by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443. The Meetings are replayed on SMCG Channel 95 Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings and are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.