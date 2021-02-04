AUDIO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning House Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, at approximately 1:05 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood responded to the 28800 block of Riverwatch Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire with subjects and pets trapped.

Before the arrival of fire and rescue personnel, one 911 caller reported all occupants were accounted for and out of the structure, however, four dogs were still inside of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large two-story residence with smoke showing from the interior of the residence, and nothing evident on the exterior. Upon investigation, firefighters found an attached porch/deck on fire with no extensions into the residence.

All occupants were able to escape without any known injuries being reported. Firefighters removed at least one dog from the residence, with emergency medical personnel providing oxygen to the dog. It is unknown if all four dogs made it out of the residence safely.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes, and operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments. Volunteer with Mechanicsville and for your community by clicking here!

