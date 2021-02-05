AUDIO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Teenager Shot in Lexington Park

On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the lower body.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings in the area of Midway Drive and Pegg Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

