UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Suspect Who Shot 15-Year Old in Lexington Park

On February 5, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

A juvenile victim was located and found to be suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim reported he was in the area of Midway Drive and Pegg Road, when a vehicle approached. An unknown male exited the vehicle and shot at him multiple times, ultimately striking the victim.

The victim was transported an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of the incident, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



