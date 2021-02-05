Southern Maryland Under Winter Storm Watch Until Sunday, February 7, 2021

The National Weather Service has placed Washington D.C., Prince George’s County, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert, under a Winter Storm Watch until Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

First Responders throughout our area responded to over 30 motor vehicle collisions with injuries, one fatal, and three serious crashed during last weeks winter storms. Two Fire Department Apparatus Engines were struck in Anne Arundel, and Montgomery County while operating on the scenes of other collision.

Citizens are urged to not drive unless it is an emergency.

IMPACTS EXPECTED: Road conditions are expected to be slippery, with heavy snowfall of five or more inches possible during Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

