Police Investigating Male Shot Multiple Times at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf

On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Benjamin Stoddert Middle School located at 2040 St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf, for the reported gunshot victim.

An officer on a traffic stop reported hearing multiple gunshots prior to 911 calls.

Dispatchers then advised they received multiple 911 calls that reported one victim at the Exxon located at 2010 St Thomas Drive, a quarter mile away from the Middle School.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim in his early 20’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and immediately requested a helicopter for the victim.

The victim was uncooperative with police during their investigation and changed his story multiple times of the location and suspect information. He stated the shooting took place at the middle school near the football fields and basketball court.

No suspect(s) information is available at this time.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.