Maryland State Police and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Saturation Patrols for Super Bowl Weekend

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, partnered with the Maryland State Police, will be conducting saturation patrols this weekend, Feb. 5-7, 2021.

Law enforcement officers will be patrolling local roadways for indicators of drivers operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol and other traffic violations.

If you plan on going out for Super Bowl activities this weekend, use a designated driver or remain sober.

Nationwide in 2018, there were 10,511 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Don’t become a statistic.

If you witness erratic or reckless driving, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

